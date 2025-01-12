Baramulla's Young Karate Stars Felicitated For National Feats
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Baramulla- Baramulla's young karate champions, aged 7-10 years, were honoured by DC Baramulla Minga Sherpa at his office here on Saturday. The felicitation followed their Stellar performance in the JKS South Asia Karate Championship 2025 held in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.
These budding athletes brought pride to the district by winning three Gold medals and a bronze medal, showcasing their exceptional talent and dedication.
Their journey to success began in 2024 when they participated in the 1st North India Karate Championship in Jammu, securing four gold medals and the prestigious Best Discipline Award for their exemplary sportsmanship and commitment.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC expressed pride in their achievements, stating it is a proud moment for the district.
