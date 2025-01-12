Baramulla's Young Karate Stars Felicitated For National Feats

These budding brought pride to the district by winning three medals and a bronze medal, showcasing their exceptional talent and dedication.

Their journey to success began in 2024 when they participated in the 1st North India Karate Championship in Jammu, securing four medals and the prestigious Best Discipline Award for their exemplary sportsmanship and commitment.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC expressed pride in their achievements, stating it is a proud moment for the district.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now