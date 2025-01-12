Gas Station Blast In Central Yemen Killed 10

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ADEN, Jan 12 (NNN-SABA) – An explosion at a gas station, in Yemen's central province of Al-Bayda yesterday, killed at least 10 people and left more than 65 others injured, a local official, said.

The official said, on condition of anonymity that,“the blast occurred at a gas filling station in Zaher district, setting off a chain reaction that engulfed two adjacent gas stations and nearby commercial warehouses in flames.”

The station was busy with customers when the blast occurred, he said, adding that, investigators have yet to determine its exact cause.

Graphic footage circulating on social media platforms showed a massive explosion followed by scenes of chaos as injured civilians fled the burning gas station complex.– NNN-SABA

