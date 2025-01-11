S. Korea Bans German Pork Imports Following Foot-And-Mouth Disease Outbreak
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
South Korea placed an import ban on German pork Saturday
following an outbreak of highly contagious foot-and-mouth (FMD)
disease in the European nation, the Agriculture Ministry said,
Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.
The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said the
decision was made after Germany reported its first FMD case since
1988.
FMD is one of the most infectious diseases for cloven-hoofed
animals, such as cattle and pigs, and can spread rapidly if
uncontrolled.
The ministry said it will conduct FMD virus tests on German pork
products shipped to the nation since Dec. 27.
Currently, approximately 360 tons of German pork, shipped
between Oct. 26 and Nov. 17, is awaiting quarantine inspection.
The ministry said it will proceed with clearance procedures for
the products through the normal process as the maximum latent
period for the FDM virus is 14 days.
