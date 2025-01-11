LANDI Global Unveils Flagship Cx20: Elevating Business Efficiency And Customer Experience With A Next-Generation Windows-Powered Terminal

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Innovation driven by needs

The Cx20 is designed to meet the growing global demand for Windows-based Desktop POS.

With a large Windows-installed base still in use and the end of support for Windows 10, many businesses are seeking an easy migration path to Windows 11-compatible POS solutions. The Cx20 integrates seamlessly with existing Windows-based applications and back-end systems, ensuring minimal disruption and maximum compatibility.

Build for Business Demand



The Cx20 is built to meet the demands of businesses with its powerful performance, robust connectivity, and user-friendly design.

Equipped with advanced industrial control chips, running on Windows 11 IoT LTSC, the Cx20 benefits from Microsoft's long-term support of up to 10 years+, delivering consistent performance for high-demand workloads and efficient multitasking.

Connectivity is seamless, with Wi-Fi 6e and 1000M Ethernet support, ensuring constant, reliable connectivity essential for uninterrupted business operations.

Its 15.6" IPS with 1920x1080 resolution, multi-touch display ensures crystal-clear visuals and an intuitive user experience.

Outstanding performance and customer benefit

The Cx20 is powered by a Hexa-core Intel® i3-1215U processor, reaching speeds up to 4.4GHz. With compatibility for Windows 11 IoT, it excels at handling high-demand workloads and multitasking, making it the ideal POS solution for businesses.

Memory options range from 8GB + 256GB as a base, ensuring versatility to meet various operational needs while maintaining a seamless experience for complex tasks. The Cx20 is equipped with an integrated 80mm thermal printer featuring auto-cutter technology, ensuring efficient printing, and LANDI's patented auto-recovery technology automatically resolves paper jams for uninterrupted service.

Distinct competitive advantages

The Cx20 stands out with its perfect blend of cutting-edge design and high-performance functionality.

Equipped with the latest Intel® processors and generous memory options, it delivers smooth operation and efficient multitasking, making it ideal for demanding retail and hospitality environments.

Cx20 features an ultra-slim triangular base for added stability and a sleek profile. With a body thickness of 4mm and a screen thickness of 8mm, it combines state-of-the-art technology.

