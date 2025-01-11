S-African leader cautions Communists

(MENAFN) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the South African Communist Party (SACP) not to contest the 2026 independently, stressing that the ANC and SACP are deeply interconnected, like "twins," and their separation would risk losing state power. Ramaphosa cautioned that such a move would further weaken the ANC, citing the historical damage caused by splinter groups that have broken away from the party over the years.



Ramaphosa made the remarks during the SACP's 30th anniversary event at Avalon Cemetery in Soweto, honoring the late Joe Slovo. His comments followed the SACP’s December announcement that it intended to run in the 2026 local elections without the ANC. The SACP’s dissatisfaction stems from the participation of the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the ANC-led Government of National Unity (GNU).



The president reflected on the damage caused by splinter groups like the MK Party, EFF, and COPE, particularly after the ANC's significant loss in the May 2024 national and provincial elections, marking the first time the party dipped below 50% of the vote. Ramaphosa emphasized that for the ANC and SACP to retain power, they must remain united. He warned that splitting would dilute their influence, weakening the national democratic movement. As the country prepares for the 2026 elections and upcoming celebrations, Ramaphosa called for solidarity to secure their political future.



