Belarus claims Zelensky is untruthful

(MENAFN) Belarus has dismissed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s assertion that President Aleksandr Lukashenko apologized to him during a phone call in the early days of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Zelensky made the claim during a recent interview with US podcaster Lex Fridman, stating that Lukashenko told him, "It wasn’t me. The missiles were launched from my territory. launched them," and that he had witnesses to the conversation.



However, Lukashenko’s spokeswoman, Natalya Eysmont, clarified that the phone call took place due to an emotional reaction from Lukashenko’s youngest son, Nikolay, who had Zelensky’s personal number. Eysmont explained that Lukashenko had not apologized but instead emphasized that Zelensky, as Ukraine’s leader, would ultimately be responsible for the deaths resulting from the conflict. Lukashenko also called for negotiations, as he did not see the need to apologize.



Belarus and Russia have a mutual defense pact, with Russia deploying additional forces and nuclear weapons in Belarus since 2022. Lukashenko has supported Russia’s stance but maintains that Belarus is not directly involved in the conflict.



MENAFN11012025000045015687ID1109079740