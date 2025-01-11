Russian MP associates English vocabularies to ‘illegal immigrants’

(MENAFN) Russian MP Sergey Yeremin has condemned the increasing use of English words in the Russian language, likening them to "illegal migrants" that crowd out native terms. Yeremin expressed his support for a proposed law aimed at limiting foreign words in public spaces, asserting that English and American influences have overtaken Russian vocabulary. He called for stronger measures to protect the country’s cultural identity.



Yeremin, a member of the ruling United Russia party and former mayor of Krasnoyarsk, made the remarks on Telegram shortly after Vyacheslav Volodin, the Speaker of the State Duma, highlighted a bill to restrict foreign words. The bill, which President Vladimir Putin has supported, seeks to safeguard the purity of the Russian language by limiting foreign terminology in public signage, product labels, and residential complex names, allowing exceptions only when no Russian equivalent exists.



Volodin stressed the importance of the Russian language as a key element of the nation's cultural and spiritual heritage. This push to preserve the language aligns with recent legislative efforts, including a 2023 law mandating the use of Russian equivalents for foreign terms in state communications.



MENAFN11012025000045015687ID1109079748