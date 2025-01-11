Putin shows up at Christmas mass in Moscow

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir attended Christmas mass in Moscow on Monday evening, starting his visit at the Church of Saint George the Victorious on Poklonnaya Hill, a site commemorating Russia’s World War II victory. Afterward, he visited the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, where he met with Patriarch Kirill, the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church.



In a statement released by the Kremlin, Putin extended his Christmas greetings to Orthodox Christians in Russia and around the world, emphasizing the significance of family traditions passed down through generations. He also highlighted the role of the Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian denominations in unifying the people and preserving Russia’s cultural and spiritual heritage.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed that Putin had asked Patriarch Kirill to bless crosses and icons for delivery to Russian troops fighting in Ukraine, expressing confidence that the soldiers would be honored to receive these religious symbols.



MENAFN11012025000045015687ID1109079739