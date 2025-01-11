Ukraine fires Christmas Eve assault on Russia’s Belgorod

(MENAFN) Ukraine launched an attack on Russia’s Belgorod Region on Christmas Eve, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported early Tuesday. The region's air defenses were activated, shooting down several aerial targets. Gladkov stated there were no casualties, although a car and two houses in the village of Tavrovo were damaged by shrapnel.



Residents of Belgorod and Shebekino, an area near the Ukrainian border, reported hearing over 10 "powerful explosions" around 10 p.m. local time. Telegram news SHOT suggested that Ukraine may have used cluster munitions in the attack.



Earlier on Monday, a kamikaze drone strike caused power outages in six villages, according to Gladkov. Belgorod and Shebekino have frequently been targeted by drones, mortars, and rockets since the conflict began in 2022, with Shebekino partially evacuated in 2023 due to heavy shelling. Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry reported ongoing heavy fighting, including a failed Ukrainian attempt to break through Russia’s lines in the Kursk Region.

