(MENAFN) A senior Ukrainian lawmaker, Aleksey Goncharenko, has accused Turkish TV TRT World of censorship after the channel canceled his interview due to his refusal to cover a T-shirt that featured an insult directed at Russian President Vladimir Putin. Goncharenko, a member of Ukraine’s European Solidarity faction, took to social to explain the situation, claiming the channel asked him to change his T-shirt, which he refused. He insisted on going on air wearing the T-shirt, but the interview was eventually scrapped.



The lawmaker, an ally of former president Petro Poroshenko, has previously advocated for Ukraine to pursue nuclear weapons for self-defense, despite the country’s denuclearization in 1994 under the Budapest Memorandum. Goncharenko currently heads the Committee on Migration, Refugees, and Displaced Persons in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.



In recent months, anti-Russian rhetoric from Ukrainian officials has escalated. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, have both publicly insulted Putin. This includes Zelensky’s response to Putin's suggestion of a "high-tech duel" between Russian and Western missile systems, calling the Russian leader a "dumbass," which provoked outrage from the Kremlin.



