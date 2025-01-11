(MENAFN) Dozens of from Ukraine’s elite 155th Mechanized Brigade have deserted while undergoing training in France, AFP reported on Monday, citing a French official. The brigade, which was trained and equipped by France, was expected to be a flagship Ukrainian unit. It was personally inspected by French President Emmanuel in October, and approximately 2,300 soldiers were trained in France, with another 2,200 in Ukraine.



Although the exact number of deserters was not disclosed, the official stated that their desertion was “marginal” compared to the overall number of trainees. The soldiers had the right to leave the French barracks and were under a disciplinary regime imposed by Ukraine’s command. The French military, however, had no authority to arrest deserters. Ukrainian military officials acknowledged the issue, with newly appointed commander Mikahil Drapaty admitting to the problems.



Most of the soldiers sent to France were conscripts with little combat experience, accompanied by 300 Ukrainian supervisors. Ukrainian journalist Yury Butusov reported that not only did dozens desert in France, but 1,700 more went AWOL while serving in Ukraine. Butusov also claimed that senior commanders of the brigade were being removed.



The brigade issued a statement on social media, urging deserters to return and acknowledging that various reasons might have led to their absence. The Ukrainian authorities are investigating the situation for desertion and abuse of power. Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced plans to analyze the situation and implement reforms in personnel management due to ongoing concerns about low morale and personnel shortages within the Ukrainian army.



