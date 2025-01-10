Houthis Say Struck US Aircraft Carrier, Tel Aviv As Israel Claims Attacks On Houthi Targets

(MENAFN- IANS) Sanna/Jerusalem, Jan 10 (IANS) Yemen's Houthi group said in a statement on Friday that it has launched a missile attack on the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the northern Red Sea and has fired three bomb-laden drones at Israel's Tel Aviv.

"We carried out several military operations during the past 48 hours, the most prominent of which was targeting the American aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and a number of its escorts in the northern Red Sea, using missiles and drones," Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in the statement aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

"The operation succeeded in thwarting a new air attack from that carrier, which was forced to leave the area," he noted.

The US military has yet to comment on the Houthi claim. This is the second time in nearly a week that the group claimed to have targeted the US aircraft carrier in the Red Sea.

Sarea added his group also carried out an attack on several targets in Israel's Tel Aviv with three drones on Thursday, claiming those drones hit the targets "successfully."

He reiterated that his group's attacks against Israel would not stop until "aggression ends on the Gaza Strip and the siege is lifted."

Also on Friday, al-Masirah TV reported that the US, Britain, and Israel launched a joint air attack targeting several parts of Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen's capital Sanaa, the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, and the northern province of Amran.

Meanwhile, Israel's military announced in a statement that its warplanes targeted the Hezyaz power station in Sanaa and the Yemeni ports of Hodeidah and Ras Isa, claiming it targeted infrastructures used by Houthi forces for military operations.

Local residents reported on social media that the air attacks targeted Houthi military outposts, weapons storage facilities, a launch pad, and a power station. There were no immediate reports of casualties from either the Houthis or Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have been carrying out rocket and drone attacks on Israel and disrupting "Israeli-linked" shipping in the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians amid their ongoing conflict with Israelis.

In response, Israel has launched rounds of airstrikes on Houthi targets. In addition, the US-led naval coalition stationed in the area has been conducting regular air raids and strikes on Houthi sites since January 2024 in a joint bid to deter the armed group, prompting the Houthis to expand attacks to include US warships.