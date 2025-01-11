(MENAFN) “Busification” has been selected as the word of 2024 in Ukraine by the Myslovo online dictionary, reflecting the country's forced mobilization practices during the ongoing conflict with Russia. The term, derived from "bus" (minibus) and the suffix “-ification,” refers to the accelerated mobilization process, where human rights and common sense often take a back seat to numerical recruitment goals.



The word gained prominence after videos surfaced showing Ukrainian conscription officers forcibly detaining men from the streets and transporting them to recruitment centers in minibuses. Reports of injuries and deaths among those resisting conscription have been widespread.



The rise of "busification" coincided with a new mobilization law signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky in April, aimed at addressing troop shortages on the front lines. The law lowered the conscription age, expanded the powers of recruitment officers, and introduced stricter penalties for draft dodgers.



Myslovo also highlighted several other terms as runners-up for the word of 2024, including “UAU” (AWOL) to describe unauthorized desertion due to poor management and busification, as well as "fatigue," representing the exhaustion from the ongoing war. The word “negotiations” also gained traction, reflecting growing public desire for talks to end the conflict with Russia.



