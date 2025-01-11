PM Modi Says Eagerly Waiting To Visit J&K's Sonamarg; CM Omar Reviews Preparations (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Jan 11 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi said on Saturday that he is eagerly looking forward to his visit to the Sonamarg area of Jammu and Kashmir where he is scheduled to inaugurate the Z-Morh tunnel on Monday (January 13).

The Prime Minister reacted to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's comments and videos he posted on X, after visiting the Gagangir area on Saturday.

"I am eagerly awaiting my visit to Sonmarg, Jammu and Kashmir for the tunnel inauguration. You rightly point out the benefits for and the local economy. Also, loved the aerial pictures and videos!" PM Modi wrote on X.

Omar Abdullah visited the Gagangir area of Ganderbal district on Saturday to oversee the arrangements being made for PM Modi's arrival on Monday.

"Visited Sonmarg today to review preparations for PM @narendramodi ji's visit on Monday. The inauguration of the Z-morh tunnel will open Sonmarg to tourism all-year-round, Sonmarg will now be developed as a great ski resort. The local population will not have to leave in winter & the travel time to Kargil/Leh from Srinagar will also reduce," he wrote on X.

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister also posted some pictures of the area he visited on Saturday.

The Z-Morh tunnel will bypass the troublesome stretch of the highway from Gagangir to Sonamarg that remains closed during the winter months by avalanches and heavy snowfall.

The Prime Minister will also address a public gathering at Sonamarg on Monday.

Arrangements of security have been made at the venues of functions being attended by the Prime Minister. An impregnable security blanket consisting of the SPG, security forces, J&K police and the army has been thrown on the entire area in the 20-km radius of the Prime Minister's engagement sites.

The Z-Morh tunnel is a 6.5 km long 2-lane road tunnel between Gagangir and Sonamarg in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir in India. It is named after the Z-shaped stretch of road that the tunnel has replaced (Z-Morh translates to "Z-turn" in English).

The road used before was avalanche-prone and used to get blocked for several months, but the Z-Morh tunnel provides all-weather connectivity to the Sonamarg tourist town.

It takes only 15 minutes to travel the 6.5 km-long tunnel compared to hours over the zig-zag road up and down the hills. The tunnel, once operational, will help employment for local youth, travel to Ladakh region and Amarnath Yatra in addition to giving a big boost to tourism in the area.

Ahead of the formal inauguration of the Sonamarg Tunnel by PM Modi, the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister conducted an extensive review of arrangements at the project site.

Accompanied by his Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and MLA Kangan Mian Mehar Ali, the CM was briefed by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on the comprehensive preparations for the inauguration of the strategic over 6 km-long tunnel on the Srinagar-Leh Highway.

"The Chief Minister inspected the tunnel tubes and interacted with the engineers and workers involved in the construction of the project, expressing his appreciation for their efforts in completing this vital infrastructure," an official statement read.

"He also visited the venue where Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address a public gathering and formally dedicate the project to the nation. Reflecting on the region's tourism potential, CM Abdullah reiterated his vision of positioning Ganderbal as a premier winter sports destination.

"He emphasised that the Sonamarg Tunnel would not only ensure all-weather connectivity to Sonamarg but also supplement Gulmarg as another skiing and winter sports destination, unlocking new avenues for tourism and economic growth," it added.

The Sonamarg Tunnel is a significant milestone in improving connectivity between Srinagar and Leh, ensuring all-weather access to Sonamarg and enhancing the region's economic and tourism prospects.