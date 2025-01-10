Gracefull Hometm Partners With Colorado Public Radio To Spotlight Transformative Work Supporting Denver's Unhoused

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Declutter for Good, Support Those in Need with GraceFull HomeTM

- EmilyJane Zahreddine, Founder of GraceFull HomeTMDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GraceFull HomeTM, a non-profit furniture dedicated to assisting individuals and families transitioning out of homelessness, is proud to announce its partnership with Colorado Public (CPR). Together, they aim to amplify the vital stories of resilience and community support in the Denver area through CPR's acclaimed“Colorado Matters” program.The collaboration was highlighted in the“Colorado Matters” episode, titled“Furniture Bank Helps Families Put Their Feet Up; Finding the Punchline to Denver's Joker.” The episode showcased the inspiring impact of GraceFull Home's innovative approach to turning empty spaces into welcoming homes by providing essential furnishings. GraceFull Home fosters stability and dignity for those starting a new chapter in life.“Our mission at GraceFull Home is to bridge the gap between housing and home,” said EmilyJane Zahreddine, Founder of GraceFull HomeTM.“We believe that furnishings are more than just physical objects-it's a cornerstone of rebuilding lives and fostering a sense of belonging. Partnering with Colorado Public Radio allows us to share these transformative stories and inspire broader community involvement.”Creating Spaces of Dignity and HopeThe Denver metro area has seen a rising need for practical and compassionate solutions to homelessness. GraceFull Home addresses this challenge by partnering with local social service agencies to furnish homes for individuals and families moving out of shelters or transitional housing. The organization's efforts go beyond logistics-they create environments where people can thrive.By highlighting GraceFull Home's work, the“Colorado Matters” segment brought to life the stories of real families whose lives have been transformed. Listeners heard firsthand accounts of resilience, including:- A single mother described how a furnished home became a sanctuary for her and her children.- A veteran who found renewed purpose and stability after receiving essential household items.Strengthening Community ConnectionsThe partnership between GraceFull Home and CPR underscores the power of storytelling to foster empathy and action. By reaching CPR's diverse and engaged audience, the initiative aims to mobilize more volunteers, donors, and advocates for GraceFull Home's mission.How You Can HelpGraceFull Home invites the Denver community to join their efforts in turning houses into homes. Here's how you can get involved:1. Donate Furniture or Funds: Every contribution helps create welcoming spaces for families in need.2. Volunteer Your Time: From sorting donations to delivering furniture, there are many ways to make a difference.3. Spread the Word: Share GraceFull Home's mission with friends, family, and colleagues.For more information or to get involved, visit GraceFull Home's website or call (303) 536-1666.About GraceFull HomeTMGraceFull HomeTM is a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming lives by furnishing homes for individuals and families transitioning out of homelessness. Through collaboration with social service providers, the community, and volunteers, GraceFull Home creates spaces where people can thrive and rebuild their lives with dignity and stability.For Media Inquiries, please contact:

