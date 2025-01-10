عربي


Two People Injured As Russians Attack Zaporizhzhia


1/10/2025 7:06:19 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia again, injuring two individuals.

This was reported on Telegram by Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, as per Ukrinform.

"Russia continues to attack Zaporizhzhia. Preliminary reports indicate two injuries - a 39-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman. Currently, medics are transporting them to the hospital," he wrote.

According to monitoring groups, the enemy is attacking the city with drones. Air defense systems and explosions have been heard in different areas.

Read also: Russians shelling frontline settlements in Zaporizhzhia region

As previously reported by Ukrinform, a private house in Zaporizhzhia was damaged in an evening Russian attack.

