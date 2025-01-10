AI Agent Tokens Surge Amid Whale Accumulation And Binance Buzz

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) AI tokens have started recording notable price gains following increased investor interest.

CoinGecko data showed that the cap of AI agent tokens, which previously peaked at $17 billion, has begun to recover despite the general downturn; it's currently $14.1 billion. This data shows that AIXBT tops the gainers' chart among the soon-to-be listed AI tokens on the trading platform, which will boost its liquidity and trading activities.

The other two AI tokens that will be listed on Binance soon are AI16Z and ZEREBRO. Many projects are trying to get listed on Binance's futures market platform, indicating the platform's influence on the AI token industry and the broader crypto market.

Shifting Trends in AI Agent Token Preferences

Meanwhile, market participants are moving from older projects, such as the Virtual Protocol (VIRTUAL), with fewer real-world use cases. Hence, it is no surprise that VIRTUAL's price has dropped significantly from a recent high of $5 to $2.98.

They now embrace AI agent tokens, like AI16Z, with actual use cases. For example, the project leverages an Ai agent called Marc, which pools data from its community of token holders and uses AI to make investment decisions.

Pippin (PIPPIN) is also one of the most accumulated new tokens. Its integration with BabyAGI technology enables an individual or a custom computer program to perform specific digital tasks, such as trading and interacting with the blockchain. Currently, the token has more than 24,000 holders.

It offers developers and traders a combination of highly engaging meme token appeal and artificial intelligence practicality.

Renewed Confidence in AI Tokens

The increasing market activity in the AI agent token sector aligns with the perception that the industry has the potential to develop and remain competitive with other crypto sectors. Even though speculative projects like Fartcoins still dominate the industry, many projects with real-world functions and applications are entering the AI crypto market.

For instance, Internet Computer uses AI to boost computer functionality and automate the detection of intrusions and attacks in DeFi systems. While they are yet to dominate the top cryptos by market cap, AI tokens are on a path of steady development.

Recent Google trend data shows that the popularity of AI agents surpasses that of memecoins. Industry experts are also bullish about this sector.

During the last CES 2025 event, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang discussed how these technologies can enter the IT workforce and become AI agent HR managers.