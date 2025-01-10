Japan Expands Sanctions Against Russia Over Its Invasion Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday, the Japanese announced additional sanctions against a number of individuals and organizations in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This was reported by The Japan Times and relayed by Ukrinform.

A total of 33 organizations and 12 individuals are now subject to asset freezes under Japan's foreign exchange and foreign trade law. Among them is one North Korean national. Additionally, new export bans and other measures were imposed on 53 organizations from various countries, including Russia and China.

Starting January 23, Japan will also prohibit the export of 335 more goods to Russia, including small motorcycles and components for special-purpose vehicles such as cranes.

The new restrictions aim to strengthen Japan's response to North Korea's support for Russia and to counteract Russia's use of third countries to evade sanctions.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi stated at a press conference that these additional measures are intended to contribute to international efforts for peace.

"Japan will continue to work in collaboration with the international community, including its G7 partners," he added.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in November 2024, President Volodymyr Zelensky and Japan's new Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya discussed intensifying sanctions against Russia, as well as threats stemming from North Korea's cooperation with Russia.