Spain Donates Ten Generators To Ukraine, Proposes Training Courses For AFU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Spain's Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, announced that her country will donate ten electric generators to Ukraine.

She stated this during the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, according to Ukrinform, citing The .

It is noted that during her address, the head of Spain's defense department reaffirmed Spain's steadfast commitment to Ukraine and European security, while also informing her colleagues about the details of new donations and deliveries.

Specifically, Robles announced the upcoming shipment of ten electric generators, as well as the offer of new training courses for the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the new humanitarian assistance program for Ukrainian families, which will begin next Sunday, January

12.

for

Robles also held bilateral meetings with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to discuss ongoing support and coordination.

As reported by Ukrinform, in late December, the volunteer coordination hub at the Ukrainian Center in Baku sent 11 generators to Ukraine to power hospitals, schools, and other critical infrastructure in Sumy region.