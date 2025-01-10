عربي


PM Meet US President-Elect Envoy To Middle East

1/10/2025 7:11:31 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met today with US President-elect Donald Trump's Middle East envoy HE Steve Witkoff, who is currently visiting the country.

Talks during the meeting focused on the latest developments in the region, especially the efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The Peninsula

