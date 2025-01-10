War Update: 198 Clashes On Front Lines, Nearly Third In Pokrovsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 10, a total of 198 combat clashes took place between the of Ukraine (AFU) and the Russian aggressors on the front line, with almost a third of them occurring in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy attempted to break through the Ukrainian defenses 61 times.

The AFU General Staff reported this on , providing operational information as of 22:00 on January 10, according to Ukrinform.

"Since the beginning of the day, there have been a total of 198 combat clashes. The Russian invaders conducted 10 airstrikes, using 18 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, the Russians deployed 576 kamikaze drones and carried out nearly 3,000 shelling attacks of our forces' positions and settlements," the statement reads.

In the Kharkiv sector , the Ukrainian forces repelled five attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia – all clashes have already concluded.

In the Kupiansk sector , the enemy launched 11 assaults on the Ukrainian positions near Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Zahryzove, and Lozova. The Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks, while eight clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector , since the beginning of the day, the Russian invaders have attacked the Ukrainian positions 39 times near Tverdokhlibove, Hrekivka, Zelenyi Hai, Pershotravneve, Makiivka, Terny, and Zarichne. Six battles are ongoing.

In the Siversk sector , in the area of Bilohorivka, the enemy launched two attacks on the Ukrainian forces' positions, without success.

In the Kramatorsk sector , 32 clashes have been recorded so far near Bila Hora, Predtechyne, Chasiv Yar, and Stupochky, with two attacks ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector , the Russians attacked the Ukrainian defense positions five times, focusing their efforts near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Two clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Russians attempted to break through the Ukrainian defenses 61 times near the settlements of Novopoltavka, Tarasivka, Baranivka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Novyi Trud, Zvirivka, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka, Novovasylivka, Novoandriivka, Novoielyzavetivka, Andriivka, Kurakhove, Dachne, and Yantarne. 13 clashes are still ongoing.

The enemy sustained significant losses – 276 occupiers were neutralized today on this front, with 139 of them confirmed killed. Additionally, three units of military vehicles were destroyed.

In the Novopavlivsk sector , the enemy attacked the Ukrainian positions 12 times near Kostiantynopil, Zelenivka, Rozlyv, Rozdolne, Velyka Novosilka, and Neskuchne. Four clashes are ongoing. The enemy's losses in this direction include: 66 occupiers killed, 80 wounded, as well as the destruction of three armored vehicles and six motorcycles.

In the Orikhiv sector , the enemy carried out an airstrike using unguided rockets in the area of Piatykhatky.

In the Huliaipole and Prydniprovske sectors, no active actions have been conducted by the enemy since the beginning of the day.

In the operational zone of Russia's Kursk region , the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 22 attacks by Russian invaders throughout the day, one battle is still ongoing. The enemy conducted more than 190 shelling attacks, 14 of which were with multiple rocket launcher systems.

In other directions, the situation remained relatively unchanged.

"Today, we would like to highlight the brave soldiers of the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade, the 425th Separate Assault Battalion 'Skala', the 38th Separate Marine Infantry Brigade, the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade, and the 124th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, who are effectively destroying the enemy inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment," the AFU General Staff concluded.