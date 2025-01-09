Kuwait Boosts Support For UNRWA Amid Financial Challenges

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN – Kuwait on Thursday reiterated its strong commitment to supporting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), with Kuwaiti Ambassador to Jordan Hamad Mari stressing his country's ongoing efforts to help the agency meet its responsibilities and ensure the continuation of its vital services to Palestine refugees.

The ambassador made the statement as he officially handed over Kuwait's annual financial contribution to Director of External Relations and Communications at Tamara Rifai, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Mari stressed that Kuwait remains committed to fulfilling its financial obligations to UNRWA and recognises the agency's essential role in assisting Palestine refugees, despite the challenges it faces.

The diplomat also reiterated Kuwait's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

For her part, Rifai expressed gratitude for Kuwait's continued generosity, stressing that this contribution is instrumental in enabling UNRWA to provide vital services to Palestine refugees in the occupied Palestinian Territories, Jordan and other host countries.

She also highlighted the importance of UNRWA's services, including its network of schools, health centres and other vital programmes.