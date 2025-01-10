Zelensky:“Our Dream Is To Have Strong Security Guarantees And End War This Year”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine aims to obtain clear security guarantees and fulfill this year's dream of ending the war.

He made this statement in an interview with the Italian TV RaiNews24 , as reported by Ukrinform, referencing the Office of the President.

Zelensky noted: "Putin wants and has always wanted to destroy Ukraine completely. This is a fact. It is his dream to annihilate us entirely, to fully occupy us. We must not believe in fairy tales. Therefore, Ukraine must be provided with security guarantees that would prevent him from coming back with war again."

The President also highlighted that Ukraine desires peace more than anyone else because it suffers the greatest losses - its people. He stressed the importance of securing serious safety guarantees for both Ukraine and all of Europe before any agreements are made.

"This is our dream: to secure these guarantees this year and to end the war this year. We will do everything to achieve this," Zelensky stated.

He further noted that the strength of the United States could help ensure security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe against any future aggression from Russia.

'soffor

"The United States undoubtedly holds a strong position in terms of weaponry, the economy, and as a nuclear power, among other things. It is crucial that it puts pressure on Russia and, together with Europe, provides Ukraine with security guarantees to prevent Putin or anyone after him from bringing war to Ukraine again," he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Zelensky earlier stated that the sanctions imposed by the U.S. significantly undermine the financial foundation of Russia's war machine by disrupting supply chains.