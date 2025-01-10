Article About Oleksandr Syrskyi Tops Ukrainian Wikipedia Views In 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The most-viewed article on Ukrainian Wikipedia in 2024 was about the Commander-in-Chief of the of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, garnering 1,113,902 views.

As reported by Ukrinform, that was shared by the NGO "Wikimedia Ukraine ," which published statistics on the most popular articles in the Ukrainian Wikipedia for the year.

The top five most visited articles on Ukrainian Wikipedia in 2024 included articles about the current Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Syrskyi, Ukraine and Kyiv, Taras Shevchenko, Oleksandr Usyk, and Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

"The article about Syrskyi was viewed 1,113,902 times last year. The second place went to the article about Ukraine, which garnered over 1 million views. In the third place was the article about Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk (over 732,000 views). The fourth place was taken by the article about the Kobzar (over 706,000 views). Closing the top five was the article about former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, with over 613,000 views," the report states.

Articles about notable contemporaries such as civic activist Iryna Farion, President Volodymyr Zelensky, singer Klavdia Petrovna, and writer Lina Kostenko also garnered significant attention.

For the third consecutive year, historical figures like Taras Shevchenko, Lesia Ukrainka, and Stepan Bandera remained among the most visited topics. Other historically significant articles included the Volyn Tragedy, World War II, World War I, and Kyivan Rus.

Ukrainian films like 20 Days in Mariupol, Mavka. The Forest Song, The Konotop Witch, and Catch Kaidash attracted a significant number of readers. Among international titles, articles about Harry Potter, Bridgerton, and Game of Thrones were widely viewed.

Geographic entries such as Ukraine, Russia, the UK, Germany, Poland, Australia, and North Korea, as well as cities like Kyiv, Lviv, and Kropyvnytskyi, ranked high in popularity.

An article about the Russian town of Sudzha saw over 330,000 views - remarkably surpassing the town's population by several orders of magnitude.

Military-themed articles remained in focus, reflecting interest in Ukraine's defense amid the ongoing war with Russia. Popular entries included the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade, the Ground Forces of Ukraine, and the Azov Brigade of the National Guard. Topics such as Territorial Recruitment Centers, Ukrainian military ranks, and the F-16 Fighting Falcon also saw significant viewership.

A detailed list of the top 50 most-viewed articles in 2024 is available online, including rankings for articles about popular websites.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, BBC Ukraine recently announced the winners of the 20th anniversary Book of the Year BBC 2024 literary awards.