Zelensky Confirms Ukraine Has No Intentions Of Claiming Russia's Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The operation in Russia's Kursk region was a measure to prevent the of northern Ukraine by the Russian forces and is not an act of "claiming" Russian territory.

President Volodymyr Zelensky made this statement during an interview with the Italian TV RaiNews24, as reported by Ukrinform, citing the Office of the President .

"This [the Kursk operation] was a tactical success for Ukraine, but not a success for occupation. We do not need their territory [Kursk region], we do not need their land, we do not need their people. We simply want to live peacefully in our own home without war. That is all we need. And this is why such measures were taken," Zelensky explained.

Zelensky emphasized that the operation in Kursk region was a preventive step, as Russian President Vladimir Putin had ambitions to occupy northern Ukraine.

"Sumy is a large city, and Kharkiv is a large city. Today, Kharkiv has over a million residents. If he [Putin] were to occupy them, hundreds of thousands of people would die. That is why we had to take proactive steps. We observed a significant accumulation of their troops preparing to occupy Sumy, and we acted proactively. This has helped us significantly," Zelensky stated.

Currently, there are 60,000 Russian soldiers stationed in Kursk region, according to Zelensky, many of whom were redeployed from Kharkiv area.

Zelensky stressed that Putin must not be allowed to gain any concessions in this war. "He must feel pain and pay a high price."

"He [Putin] must understand, as must his people, why another wave of war should never be launched. It must be made clear that if they take such steps again, it will be very painful. But if we simply sit down at the negotiating table today and give territories to Putin, he will just rub his hands and say: 'Okay, let's prepare. We need one or two years, and then we'll launch a new wave.' He will definitely return, and he will come to Europe as well," Zelensky warned.

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky believes the counteroffensive operation by Ukraine's Defense Forces in Russia's Kursk region represents one of Ukraine's greatest victories since the beginning of the full-scale war.