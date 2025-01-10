Zelensky, Biden Discuss Sanctions Against Russia, Strengthening Air Defense

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Presidents of Ukraine and the United States discussed the details of a new sanctions package against Russia's sector, as well as the ongoing need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense systems during a phone call.

This was reported by the President of Ukraine via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"I spoke with Biden and expressed my condolences over the devastating wildfires in California and the tragic loss of lives. I acknowledged the heroism of Americans who are working tirelessly to save lives and contain the spread of these wildfires," he wrote.

Zelensky thanked the U.S. leader for supporting Ukraine, its independence, and for consolidating the international community. "Together, we have built a global coalition of defenders of freedom and the principles of international peace and security," the Ukrainian President emphasized.

The leaders of both countries discussed the details of the new U.S. sanctions package aimed at Russian energy, which helps Putin fund the war. According to Zelensky, it is crucial that the U.S. has now targeted Russia's "shadow" tanker fleet and companies like Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegaz, which accumulate money specifically for Putin who must feel the cost of his war by losing funds from his own pockets.

"I am grateful to the United States, both political parties, and both chambers of Congress for supporting this just pressure on Russia for its unprovoked and brutal aggression," Zelensky emphasized.

Zelensky and Biden also discussed the battlefield situation, the necessity of further strengthening Ukraine's air shield, and protecting lives in Ukrainian cities and villages from Russian terror - daily missile and drone attacks. Zelensky pointed out that the Patriot systems in the hands of Ukrainians have proven their effectiveness, and there is a need to increase this capability.

"We deeply value President Biden's words that preserving and protecting Ukraine's independence is critical for all of Europe and the democratic world. We will undoubtedly stand firm and achieve a lasting peace for our people and our country," the President concluded.

As previously reported, White House advisor John Kirby stated that new broad U.S. sanctions against Russia's energy sector will significantly reduce Russia's income, which is used to fund its war against Ukraine, causing the Kremlin's regime to lose billions of dollars each month.