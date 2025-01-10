NEOS Telestar Breaks Records: 50 Units Sold In Just 48 Hours

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 10th January, 2025: In a resounding display of dominance, Syntel by Arvind has redefined success with the launch of its latest innovation, the NEOS TeleStar IP PBX system. Within just two days of bookings, the company achieved a remarkable milestone, selling 50 units, further solidifying its dominance and setting a new benchmark for innovation in the industry.



The NEOS TeleStar IP PBX is a combination of cutting-edge technology, seamless integration, and an intuitive design that meets the dynamic needs of modern businesses. This revolutionary product, unveiled during an exclusive event in Mumbai and Delhi in October 2024, captured the attention of over 300 partners and distributors. By the time bookings opened in January 2025, the NEOS TeleStar was already on its way to becoming the gold standard for business communication.



From small teams to large enterprises, the system supports 16 to 670 ports (IP + TDM), adapting effortlessly to diverse requirements and enhanced with AES-256 bit encryption and TLS/sRTP for secure communications. The system's web-based management tools enable businesses to configure and monitor their networks from anywhere enabling management of remote teams effectively. There are other features to highlight as well including inbuilt voice logger, voicemail, auto-attendant, conferencing, and call routing.



It also connects up to 127 systems over IP for centralized management across multiple locations and is capable of storing up to 12,000 minutes of recordings.



"The response to NEOS TeleStar has been nothing short of phenomenal," said Mr. Sandeep Kerulkar, COO of Syntel by Arvind. "Selling 50 units in just 48 hours underscores the confidence businesses have in our ability to deliver transformative communication solutions. This is not just a product-it is a game-changer for businesses."



The NEOS TeleStar has set a new benchmark, appealing to organizations across sectors-from young startups to established corporations. Its seamless blend of traditional telephony and VoIP capabilities is a vital step forward in how businesses approach connectivity, efficiency, and security. This unprecedented demand is not just about numbers. It signals a shift in the way enterprises envision communication: as a future-proof, scalable, and secure cornerstone of their operations.



Syntel by Arvind: A Legacy of Excellence



With over 30 years of expertise, Syntel by Arvind has consistently delivered innovative solutions not just in Enterprise Telephony and Unified Communications but as a Technology Solution Provider in various IT Field. As a subsidiary of Arvind Limited, the company leverages its vast legacy to design and implement systems that enable businesses to thrive in today's digital-first world.



The success of NEOS TeleStar is not just a product milestone; it is a declaration of leadership. With this record-breaking launch response, Syntel by Arvind is set to drive the future of Unified Communications, empowering businesses to connect, collaborate, and succeed.

