'No Direct Train To Kashmir': Traders, Political Leaders Oppose Transshipment At Katra

The Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Association (KVFGDU) on Friday said that the announcement of indirect train services from Kashmir to Delhi has dashed their hopes and have sought attention of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in this regard.

Bashir Ahmad Basheer Chairman KVFGDU told the news agency-Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the union, which is an elected umbrella body of all fruit growers associations of the Valley viz Srinagar, Sopore, Baramulla, Handwara, Chari-Sharif, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Anantnag, Jablipora, Pachahar, and Zazan Ganderbal were jubilant knowing introduction of direct“Vanda Bharat Express Trains” between Kashmir and Delhi in order to strength the region's connectivity with rest of the country.

He said that the Valley based fruit growers and dealers were expecting that the introduction of“Vanda Bharat Express Trains” will help address logistical challenges, stimulate economic growth and promote the Horticulture Industry but it is unfortunate the system finally found a joke.

“The Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union, Srinagar, however, extends its gratitude and appreciation for Katra-Srinagar Rail connectivity and also commends the inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel being held

on 13th January 2025

recognition its significant impact on promoting tourism and improving accessibility to Leh but it initially said that the“Vanda Bharat Express Trains” will operate direct from New Delhi to Srinagar now as per announcement made on 3rd January 2025 the said train is scheduled for operation from Katra-Srinagar route only, which does not serve any fruitful result neither for Valley based passengers nor fruit growers and dealers,” he said.

He added that the operation of“Vanda Bharat Express Trains” from Katra to Srinagar and vice-versa means de-boarding of passengers to another rail for Delhi destination on their arrival from Srinagar to Katra.

He further added that the fruit growers of the Valley were hopeful of operation of a separate goods train as well so that the fresh produce of Kashmir Valley could also be quickly transported direct by train from Valley to Delhi without any transhipment but the announcement regarding operation of the said Train from Katra- Srinagar dashed all hopes of the Fruit Growers/Dealers of the Valley who were hopeful that the operation of“Vanda Bharat Express Trains” will connect Kashmir Valley direct with rest of the parts of the Country through mode of railway connectivity generating and up gradation the trade of JK (UT) particularly will boost Horticulture sector with the advantage of direct and smooth transportation of fresh Fruits/ Vegetables to and fro simultaneously generating the gateway for economic resources for Railway Authorities as well.

The Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union feels that the operation of“Vanda Bharat Express Trains from Katra- Srinagar does not mean any suitable facility for transportation of their fresh produce unless and until there is direct rail connectivity from Valley to Delhi which exclusively will serve fruitful results for smooth and direct transportation of fresh Fruits/ Vegetables from valley to rest parts of the country and vice versa.

They requested Lieutenant Governor JK (UT), Chief Minister JK (UT) and Chief Secretary to intervene and take up the matter with Ministry of Railways Authorities, Government of India for operation of“Vanda Bharat Express Trains' direct from Valley to Delhi instead of Valley-Katra in the interest of general public and Valley based fruit growers and dealers as well.

Meanwhile,

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

has also criticised the measure, saying it undermines the much-touted promise of convenience for Kashmiris.

“For years, we were told that train services to Kashmir would benefit the common masses and ease travel. This latest directive proves that Kashmiris are far from experiencing travel convenience. The train services inaugurated amid great fanfare are turning out to be nothing more than a facade,”

PDP General Secretary, Mohammad Khurshid Alam, said.

Alam described the arrangement as an additional burden on travellers, particularly the elderly and those travelling for medical treatment.

“This decision subjects common people to unnecessary hardships. Security concerns should not be used as an excuse. Adequate checks can be conducted at the start of the journey. Forcing passengers to disembark midway and board another train in the name of security is both humiliating and impractical,” Alam said.

Congress, the party supporting the National Conference-led government, said that trains must stop at the main destination of Jammu.

“Jammu is the capital city; we want its importance to be maintained. There should be no inconvenience to the passengers, whether they are from Kashmir or Jammu. The main destination should be Srinagar and Jammu,” Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma told ETV Bharat said that for pilgrims of Shri Mata Vishu Devi Shrine (SMVD), trains stop at Katra station, but for other passengers bound for Jammu and Delhi, the main station must be at Jammu.

