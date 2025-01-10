Revolutionizing Psychology: Asian Conference On Applied Psychology 2025 Unveils VR Networking And Global Collaboration

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark calendars for a groundbreaking event that blends cutting-edge psychology insights with state-of-the-art - the Asian on Applied Psychology (ACAP) 2025 , hosted by East Asia Research , with the esteemed support of the Applied Psychological Research Program, Faculty of Psychology, Chulalongkorn University, and the Thai Psychology Association (TPA), will take place from 22-23 July 2025, and at the Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium, Singapore.

In celebration of East Asia Research's 10th anniversary, this year's ACAP 2025 is redefining global collaboration by introducing an immersive Virtual Reality (VR) Meetup. This innovative feature provides a first-of-its-kind networking experience, seamlessly connecting both virtual and in-person attendees. With the academic endorsement of Chulalongkorn University's Psychology Department, ACAP 2025 is set to be a landmark event for professionals, researchers, and students in applied psychology.

Mental Health and Well-being in a Diverse, Connected World

Under the theme "Mental Health and Well-being in a Diverse, Connected World," ACAP 2025 invites academics, researchers, and professionals in applied psychology and related disciplines to present and discuss:



Recent innovations in applied psychology

Emerging trends and challenges Practical solutions emphasizing mental health and well-being

Special focus will be placed on interdisciplinary approaches, addressing mental health and well-being in education, communities, workplaces, and online environments.





A Game-Changing Event like No Other

Highlights of ACAP 2025 include:



Southeast Asia Academic Powerhouse: Featuring an unparalleled lineup of sessions and research presentations, backed by Chulalongkorn University's Psychology Department.

VR Meetup: Revolutionizing networking by enabling immersive connections among attendees, whether in-person or online.

Dr Ian Tim Heazlewood Best Paper Award: Honouring the most impactful psychology paper with this prestigious accolade.

Career Fair: Providing free display opportunities for academic institutions and creating meaningful connections between recruiters and top psychology talent. Global Networking: A platform to foster enduring collaborations with leading experts, innovators, and peers shaping the future of applied psychology.

Empowering the Next Generation of Thinkers

For the first time, ACAP 2025 will unite in-person and virtual attendees in one shared space through VR technology, delivering an inclusive and transformative experience.

"We are redefining what it means to attend a global conference," says Anthony Tan, Training and Development Head at East Asia Research. "With the support of Chulalongkorn University's Psychology Department and the introduction of VR technology, ACAP 2025 promises to deliver an experience that is innovative, inclusive, and unforgettable. For the first time, in-person and virtual presenters will have the opportunity to meet in the same space."

Join the Movement

Don't miss this transformative event where psychology meets technology, and innovation meets opportunity.

Visit for registration and additional information.

