West Ada Educator Emily Blackburn Named Idaho Language Teacher Of The Year For 2025

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The West Ada School District is proud to announce that Emily Blackburn, a French teacher at Mountain View High School, has been selected as the 2025 Idaho Language Teacher of the Year by the Idaho Association of Teachers of Language and Culture (IATLC). This prestigious honor celebrates educators who demonstrate exceptional dedication, leadership, and contributions to language teaching and in Idaho.Blackburn's nomination received overwhelming support from administrators, colleagues, students, and friends within the language education community. Her professionalism, passion for teaching, and ability to inspire others make her an invaluable member of the West Ada team.Student Testimony:“Madame Blackburn has been my favorite teacher at Mountain View for the four years I've had her. She's kind, patient, and makes learning French exciting with engaging activities like adopting French names and acting out units. Thanks to her, I've developed a passion for all things French, even traveling to France and deciding to major in French in college. If I could be like any teacher, I would be like her.”Colleague Testimony:“Emily is an extraordinary educator and leader in our World Language department. Her understanding of language acquisition and innovative classroom activities inspire her students and colleagues alike. She has developed Integrated Performance Assessments (IPAs) for the district, collaborates across disciplines, and leads professional development seminars. Emily is a rare treasure to the profession, and I feel lucky to work with her.”Emily Blackburn will represent Idaho regionally at the Pacific Northwest Council for Languages (PNCFL) Conference in April, which will take place in Anchorage, Alaska.“We are thrilled to honor Emily Blackburn as Idaho's Language Teacher of the Year,” said Omar Ponce, President of IATLC.“Her commitment to excellence and her positive influence on the language education community make her truly deserving of this award. We look forward to celebrating her achievements.”The Idaho Association of Teachers of Language and Culture is dedicated to promoting excellence in language education through supporting educators, fostering collaboration, and recognizing outstanding contributions to the field.The West Ada School District congratulates Emily Blackburn on this well-deserved recognition and is proud of her exemplary contributions to students and the broader language education community.

