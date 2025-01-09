Caresyntax And Qaelon Medical Announce Data Intelligence Partnership To Address Devastating Impact Of Surgical Leaks

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





SAN FRANCISCO and STRASBOURG, France, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caresyntax, the world-leading developer of surgical intelligence platforms and Qaelon Medical, a medtech pioneer in surgical leak detection technologies, announced a partnership to build the first real-world evidence (RWE) platform to address the catastrophic impact of surgical leaks.

Multi-Phase Partnership to Redefine Surgical Leak Detection:

Qaelon Medical and Caresyntax are launching a multi-phase partnership for the measurement and clinical management of surgical leaks -- one of the most dreaded surgical complications. The initial phase will focus on building the first-ever standardized and transparent patient database to establish baseline data on the incidence and outcomes of surgical leaks using Qaelon Medical's proprietary intra-operative data. The second phase will capture real-world evidence to demonstrate the life-saving benefits of Qaelon's real-time surgical leak detection on patient outcomes and healthcare costs.

In the third phase, Caresyntax and Qaelon will incorporate predictive clinical decision-making support for surgical teams to reduce the incidence and impact of surgical leaks. Across all phases,

Qaelon and Caresyntax will be actively engaged with leading surgeons and health systems. In addition, we are seeking industry partners in the medtech ecosystem to collaborate and share data that will accelerate learning and insights around surgical leaks while fostering greater transparency in surgical care.

Bruce Ramshaw , MD, Chief Medical Informatics Officer of Caresyntax:

"Surgical leaks have devastating patient impact resulting in higher mortality rates, increased cancer recurrence, and longer hospital stays. Sadly, many surgical leaks go undetected or unreported because today's analog leak detection methods are unreliable and there is no quantifiable test data. Qaelon Medical has developed the first and only technology platform offering reliable, real-time detection of surgical leaks using standardized, quantifiable data and proprietary algorithms."

"Combining Qaelon's groundbreaking capabilities with Caresyntax's market-leading expertise, will help Qaelon Medical establish a new standard of care for surgical leak detection, and take another step forward on our journey to making surgery smarter and safer."

Liam Burns , Chief Executive Officer of Qaelon Medical:

"Our partnership with Caresyntax is pivotal to executing our data strategy and evolving into a digital health solution that enhances surgical outcomes and lowers costs by ensuring transparency and standardization in surgical leak detection. To achieve this ambitious goal, collaboration is essential, which is why we have selected Caresyntax as our surgical intelligence partner."

"Caresyntax has unmatched expertise in capturing comprehensive datasets, integrating and analyzing complex clinical and financial data inputs, and delivering value-based insights to their partners across the entire surgical workflow. Their global scale will enable Qaelon Medical to quickly demonstrate real-world evidence of our life-saving impact on patient outcomes and health care cost reductions while shaping our long-term go-to-market strategy."



