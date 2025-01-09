JSAUX Unveils The New Flipgo Horizon Dual Monitor At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HONG KONG, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Tech JSAUX has revealed today, at the CES in Las Vegas, its new FlipGo Horizon portable dual monitor , a new entry on the family of the FlipGo portable monitors, which won the iF and Red Design Awards in 2024. The new FlipGo Horizon is a highly portable device that allows users to seamlessly rotate their screens and is compatible with 13" up to 16" laptops. Journalists can visit the JSAUX Booth at the LVCC- South Hall 1, booth no. 32344 for a hands-on test of the new FlipGo Horizon.



Visit us at LVCC - South Hall 1, Booth 32344 for a hands-on demo!

ABOUT THE FLIPGO HORIZON

The FlipGo Horizon portable monitor is a new product in the family of the Award winning FlipGo series that comes with a few advantageous features such as allowing for multiple orientations for the screens, versatile combinations with other devices such as phones and tablets, high portability with easy and compact folding/unfolding, and a flexible setup which allows for quick and easy deployment. JSAUX will showcase the FlipGo Horizon before running a Kickstarter campaign to fund it during Q1, 2025.

KEY FEATURES



Portability . The FlipGo Horizon folds like a laptop, taking minimum space and allowing you to transport it easily.

Seamless Screen Rotation : The FlipGo Horizon allows you to switch between landscape and portrait modes, supporting flexible single and dual-screen setups.

Magnetic screens . The FlipGo Horizon has evolved the magnetic snap-on design of its predecessor, allowing it to attach screens (and either phones and tablets) thanks to the magnets located at each side.

Plug-and-Play . The FlipGo Horizon doesn't force you to install any drivers. You can use it as soon as you get it out of the box.

Enhanced Productivity : Perfect for multitasking scenarios. Wide Compatibility : Works with Windows, Linux, and macOS, and supports laptops ranging from 13" to 16".

ABOUT THE FLIPGO

The iF and Red Dot Design Award JSAUX FlipGo Dual Stacked Portable Monitor has been designed for digital nomads, remote workers and creatives featuring portability (it weighs between 1.1kg and 1.9kg), convenience (only needs one USB-C cable to power up) and efficiency. There are three models of the dual-screen portable monitor: 13.5" and 16" models, more suitable for Mac computers, and the 15.6" Lite version, designed for Windows computers.

The FlipGo Monitor is a new product aimed at professionals, financial analysts, content creators, graphic designers, video editors, and digital nomads. It allows customers to add a giant second screen (or two additional small screens) to their work setup, boosting their efficiency and enhancing their remote work capabilities.



ASSETS

All visual assets for JSAUX's products can be found at this link .

CONTACT

For further information requests, feel free to contact us at [email protected] . Also, you can reach out to a brand representative and follow the new product updates on social media!



Twitter

Facebook Instagram

ABOUT JSAUX

JSAUX, a pioneer brand in innovation and quality, boasts products that are best-sellers across over 100 countries and regions worldwide, serving more than 20 million consumers. Since 2016, multiple JSAUX product lines sold on Amazon have been designated as "#1 Best Sellers", ranking first in several categories. This success has solidified JSAUX's foothold in the electronics accessories market and has further established the brand as one of the top 100 Chinese brands on Amazon.

In 2022, JSAUX swiftly rose to become one of the most popular brands in gaming accessories. The brand has maintained its position as the #1 Steam Deck accessories brand on Amazon for two consecutive years, 2023 and 2024. JSAUX's strong product innovation, superior quality, robust supply chain, and consumer-centric strategy have enabled it to continuously design and produce exceptional products. This approach has resulted in a diverse lineup of accessories for other gaming handhelds, such as the ROG Ally, ROG Ally X, Legion Go, and the highly anticipated successor to the Nintendo Switch.

Recently, JSAUX has expanded its product portfolio to include other innovative lines. Its FlipGo dual-stacked portable monitor, an IF and Red Dot Design Award winner, raised over $1,000,000 on Kickstarter. Additionally, the company has collaborated with Bitmo Lab to release iPhone 15 and 16 Pro cases, leveraging its gaming expertise to excel in new markets.

