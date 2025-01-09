Dubai Civil Aviation Authority Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Keeta Drones to Regulate and Enhance Drone Delivery Safety

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 08 January 2025: As part of its efforts to enhance Dubai’s status as a global hub for civil aviation and to develop drone delivery operations, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Keeta Drones. This MoU focuses on the collaboration in drone-based delivery, with a particular focus on achieving the highest levels of safety and security in Dubai's skies, in alignment with local laws, regulations and international standards.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Mohammed Abdullah Lengawi, Director General of DCAA, and Dr. Yinian Mao, Chairman of Keeta Drones. The collaboration encompasses evaluating and approving drone operation zones, focusing on three core areas: assessing infrastructure requirements for designated drone zones, reviewing airspace requirements for these zones, and evaluating safety and security needs for effective and safe drone delivery operations across Dubai.

Commenting on the MoU, H.E. Mohammed Abdullah Lengawi said: “This collaboration highlights the DCAA’s dedication to implementing Dubai’s leadership vision by enabling drone-based delivery and offering innovative infrastructure that allows companies to test their solutions within a safe and model environment. We are extremely focused on creating an attractive environment for such emerging technologies in aviation while ensuring adequacy of our regulatory frameworks that enhance safety and security while streamlining operational processes in coordination with various government entities.”

He further emphasized that: “The Authority strives to enhance the standards of airspace security and safety for the Emirate of Dubai while fostering an attractive and stimulating investment environment that, in turn, attracts foreign investments. Our mission is to make a difference and leave a significant mark on the future of the aviation industry.

Dr. Yinian Mao, Chairman of Keeta Drones, reiterated: “This partnership with DCAA marks a long-term collaboration between both parties. With DCAA’s support, Keeta Drones will be able to expedite the expansion of its operations by establishing routes across Dubai, offering more services, and exploring diverse new initiatives. Throughout this process, Keeta Drones will adhere to the required safety standards and work jointly with the DCAA to transform Dubai into one of the most advanced cities for smart transportation.

The Memorandum of Understanding also aims to strengthen joint coordination to achieve effective safety objectives for Dubai's airspace. "Keeta Drones" is committed to conducting its operations within designated areas in accordance with Dubai Civil Aviation Authority regulations. The Authority will provide the necessary support to the company, including facilitating communication with relevant government entities to expedite the establishment of new drone flight paths and promote the growth of the low-altitude aviation economy in the Emirate of Dubai.

DCAA continues its efforts to regulate drone operations and all associated activities in Dubai, to further develop innovative and secure transport solutions and enablers that benefit diverse societal sectors while supporting the emirate's sustainable and ambitious development goals.





