Russians Shell Neslamne Village In Kherson Region, Woman Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, a woman was killed in the Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling of the village of Neslamne of the Bilozerka community.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

“At about 08:30, Neslamne of the Bilozerka community came under Russian attack. As a result of the enemy attack, a woman who was on the street sustained fatal injuries,” the message says.

According to the regional prosecutor's office, the enemy shelled the village of Neslamne in the Bilozerka community with artillery, resulting in a 60-year-old woman receiving injuries incompatible with life.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings over war crimes (Part 1, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of January 9, Russian troops attacked the city of Beryslav from a UAV, injuring a 71-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man

On the morning of January 9, the invaders dropped explosives from a drone on a cyclist in Novoraysk, Kherson region, and the woman was injure d.