Global Solar Street Lighting Market Set To Surge From USD 5.69 Billion In 2024 To USD 23.59 Billion By 2033

CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global solar street lighting is poised for unprecedented growth, with revenue anticipated to soar from USD 5.69 billion in 2024 to a staggering USD 23.59 billion by 2033, representing an impressive CAGR of 17.12% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033.The Request of this Sample Report Here:-This substantial growth is fueled by increasing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable lighting solutions, coupled with the global shift toward sources. Governments worldwide are implementing supportive policies and incentives to accelerate the adoption of solar street lighting, particularly in urban and rural development projects.Key drivers contributing to market expansion include:Technological advancements in solar panels, batteries, and LED lighting, enhancing efficiency and cost-effectiveness.Growing urbanization and infrastructure development, necessitating reliable and eco-friendly lighting solutions.Rising energy costs and environmental concerns, prompting a shift toward renewable alternatives.The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market, driven by large-scale government initiatives in countries like India and China to implement solar-powered street lighting. Meanwhile, North America and Europe are also experiencing significant adoption due to stringent environmental regulations and increasing focus on smart city projects.As the world moves toward a greener future, the solar street lighting market represents a vital component of sustainable urban infrastructure, offering an environmentally friendly and economically viable alternative to traditional lighting systems.For further information about this rapidly growing market and emerging opportunities, contact:-Key Solar Street Lighting Market Companies:.Acuity Brands, Inc..Bajaj Electricals Ltd..Bridgelux Inc..Cooper Lighting,.Dragons Breath Solar.Jiangsu SOKOYO Solar Lighting Co., Ltd..Omega Solar.Philips Lighting Holding B.V..Signify Holding BV.Sol Inc..Solar Street Lights USA.Solektra International LLC.Sunna Design.Urja Global Ltd..VerySol Inc..Other Prominent PlayersMarket Segmentation Overview:By Type:.Portable.Standalone.Centralized.OthersBy Component:.Controller.Lamp.Compact fluorescent light (CFL).Light-emitting diode (LED).Metal halide.Sodium vapor.Others.Solar Panel.Sensors.Night & Motion Sensors.Passive Infrared (PIR) Sensors.Battery.Lead-acid.Lithium-Ion.OthersBy Application:.Parking Lot.Highway and Roadway.Airport Runway.Manufacturing Site.Playgrounds.Garden.OthersBy Region:.North America.The U.S..Canada.Mexico.Europe.The UK.Germany.France.Italy.Spain.Poland.Russia.Rest of Europe.Asia Pacific.China.India.Japan.Australia & New Zealand.ASEAN.Rest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & Africa (MEA).UAE.Saudi Arabia.South Africa.Rest of MEA.South America.Argentina.Brazil.Rest of South AmericaDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

