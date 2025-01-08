Asthma Therapeutics Market Size In The 7MM Was ~USD 20,633 Million In 2023, Is Expected To Grow By 2034 Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Asthma Therapeutics Market

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Asthma Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Asthma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Asthma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Asthma Market Report

.In 2023, there were an estimated 55 million diagnosed prevalent cases of asthma across the 7MM, with the number expected to rise by 2034.

.In 2023, the US recorded approximately 26 million diagnosed prevalent cases of asthma, this figure projected to grow by 2034.

.According to DelveInsight analysis, there were around 4.8 million pediatrics and 21.2 million adults cases of asthma in the US in 2023, with numbers expected to rise by 2034.

.As per DelveInsight analysis, among EU4 and the UK, the highest number of asthma cases was observed in the UK (8.4 million), followed by Germany (4.9 million) and France (4.7 million), in 2023. These cases are expected to change during the forecast period (2024-2034).

.As per DelveInsight analysis, among EU4 and the UK, intermittent cases were the highest e.g. Germany accounted for around 1.7 million intermittent cases, followed by moderate, mild, and severe, respectively, in 2023.

.In Japan, based on severity cases by type, highest cases were diagnosed for type-2 inflammation, around 175 thousand in 2023, while non-type-2 inflammation were observed among 39 thousand patients. These cases are expected to change during the forecast period (2024-2034).

.In Japan, the highest number of diagnosed asthma cases in 2023 was recorded among females, reaching approximately 2.6 million, compared to around 1.7 million cases in males.

.The leading Asthma Companies such as GlaxoSmithKline, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Launch Therapeutics, AB Science, AstraZeneca, Areteia Therapeutics, Knopp Biosciences, Palobiofarma SL, Pivotal S.L., Sterna Biologicals, Sanofi, Connect Biopharma, and others.

.Promising Asthma Therapies such as Dexpramipexole Dihydrochloride, Benralizumab, Dupilumab, Rocatinlimab, Mepolizumab, Tezepelumab, GSK3511294 (Depemokimab), and others.

Asthma Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

.Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

.Age-specific Cases

.Gender-specific Cases

.Severity-specific Cases

.Type-specific Severity Cases

Asthma Treatment Market

The mainstay treatment for persistent asthma consists of inhaled corticosteroids. Quick-relief (reliever) or rescue medicines quickly ease symptoms that arise acutely. Short-acting beta-agonists (SABAs) rapidly reduce airway bronchoconstriction and are recommended rescue medication for rapid symptom relief. Additional long-term controller medicines, such as long-acting beta 2 agonists (LABA), montelukast, or theophylline, are added if asthma is still uncontrolled.

Asthma Marketed Drugs

.AIRSUPRA (albuterol and budesonide): AstraZeneca/Avillion

AIRSUPRA (albuterol/budesonide), developed by AstraZeneca and Avillion, is a first-in-class, FDA-approved rescue inhaler for asthma in patients aged 18 and older. Combining albuterol, a bronchodilator, and budesonide, an anti-inflammatory corticosteroid, it offers dual-action relief from asthma symptoms using AstraZeneca's Aerosphere delivery technology. Approved in January 2023 and commercially available in the US since January 2024, AIRSUPRA provides as-needed treatment to prevent bronchoconstriction and reduce exacerbation risks.

.TEZSPIRE (tezepelumab): Amgen/AstraZeneca

TEZSPIRE (tezepelumab), developed by AstraZeneca and Amgen, is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), a key driver of severe asthma inflammation. By acting at the top of the inflammatory cascade, it helps manage airway hyper-responsiveness and various types of inflammation, regardless of biomarker levels. Approved in the US (2021), EU (2022), and Japan (2022), it is indicated as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe asthma in patients aged 12 and older.

.CINQAIR/CINQAERO (reslizumab): Teva Pharmaceuticals

CINQAIR/CINQAERO (reslizumab), developed by Teva Pharmaceuticals, is a humanized IL-5 antagonist monoclonal antibody approved in 2016 for severe eosinophilic asthma in adults. It reduces eosinophilic inflammation by preventing IL-5 from binding to its receptor, improving lung function and reducing exacerbations. Administered via intravenous infusion (3 mg/kg every 4 weeks), it is marketed as CINQAIR in the US and CINQAERO in Europe. Regulatory approvals were based on Teva's BREATH program, with commercialization beginning in 2016 and NICE recommending its use in 2017 for severe cases unresponsive to other therapies.

Asthma Emerging Drugs

.Depemokimab (GSK3511294): GlaxoSmithKline

GSK3511294 (depemokimab), which is being developed to treat severe eosinophilic asthma, is a humanized anti-interleukin (IL)-5 monoclonal antibody. As a new biological entity, it is engineered to ensure high affinity and long-acting suppression of IL-5 functions. IL-5 is cytokines responsible for the proliferation, activation, and survival of eosinophils, thus making them a proven treatment target for severe asthma patients with higher levels of eosinophils. Depemokimab, with an extended half-life and improved IL-5 affinity compared to other approved therapies, is the first biologic to be administered subcutaneously once every 26 weeks.

.Masitinib: AB Science

Masitinib, a first-in-class oral drug for severe asthma, selectively targets the mast cells by inhibiting tyrosine kinases (c-Kit, LYN, FYN) and PDGFR signaling that regulates the associated proinflammatory cytokines and other mediators which affect airway smooth muscle proliferation, bronchoconstriction, inflammation, and airway remodeling. AB Science completed Phase III trials for using Masitinib to treat severe persistent asthma in 2020.

.BREZTRI AEROSPHERE (PT010): AstraZeneca/Amgen

PT010, being developed by AstraZeneca, is a fixed-dose combination of micronized budesonide, an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), micronized glycopyrrolate (an anticholinergic), and micronized formoterol fumarate, a LABA, for oral inhalation administered via a pressurized metered-dose inhaler (pMDI) using Aerosphere delivery technology.

Asthma Market Outlook

Asthma is a common, non-communicable, and variable serious global health problem that can result in episodic or persistent respiratory symptoms (e.g., shortness of breath, wheezing, chest tightness, and cough) and airflow limitation, the latter being due to bronchoconstriction, airway wall thickening, and increased mucus. The goal of treatment is to minimize symptom burden (i.e., maintain normal activity levels while maintaining good symptom control) and reduce the possibility of adverse events such as fixed airflow limitation, exacerbations, and therapeutic side effects. Guidelines-based Asthma management emphasizes the severity of the condition and selecting the best medical treatment to manage symptoms and lower the likelihood of exacerbations.

Scope of the Asthma Market Report

.Coverage- 7MM

.Study Period- 2020-2034

.Asthma Companies- GlaxoSmithKline, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Launch Therapeutics, AB Science, AstraZeneca, Areteia Therapeutics, Knopp Biosciences, Palobiofarma SL, Pivotal S.L., Sterna Biologicals, Sanofi, Connect Biopharma and others.

.Asthma Therapies- Dexpramipexole Dihydrochloride, Benralizumab, Dupilumab, Rocatinlimab, Mepolizumab, Tezepelumab, GSK3511294 (Depemokimab), and others.

.Asthma Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

.Asthma Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Asthma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Content

1 Key Insights

2 Report Introduction

3 Asthma Market Overview at a Glance

4 Methodology of Asthma Epidemiology and Market

5 Executive Summary of Asthma

6 Key Events

7 Disease Background and Overview

8 Epidemiology and Patient Population

9 Patient Journey

10 Marketed Therapies

11 Emerging Therapies

12 Asthma: Market Analysis

13 KOL Views

14 SWOT Analysis

15 Unmet needs

16 Market Access and Reimbursement

17 Appendix

18 DelveInsight Capabilities

19 Disclaimer

