Acne Vulgaris Market Expected To Experience Major Growth By 2034, According To Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Acne Vulgaris Forecast

Acne Vulgaris Market Forecast-2034 report offers an in-depth understanding of the forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acne Vulgaris market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / --

DelveInsight's“Acne Vulgaris Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Acne Vulgaris, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acne Vulgaris market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Acne Vulgaris market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Acne Vulgaris Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Acne Vulgaris Market Report:

.The Acne Vulgaris market size was valued ~USD 4,256 million in 2023 among the 7MM countries and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

.In 2023, the US had the largest market size for Acne Vulgaris among the 7MM, reaching approximately USD 2,949 million, with expectations for further growth by 2034.

.Among European countries, Germany had the largest Acne Vulgaris Market Size in 2023, reaching USD 311 million, while the UK had the smallest market size, with USD 121 million.

.In 2023, the Acne Vulgaris Market Size in Japan was approximately USD 316 million, with expectations for continued growth by 2034.

.In 2023, the 7MM saw an estimated ~140,217 thousand cases of Acne Vulgaris, with the US accounting for around 69,500 thousand cases. These figures are expected to grow consistently over the forecast period.

.In 2023, the 7MM reported around 29,433 thousand diagnosed prevalent cases of Acne Vulgaris, with an anticipated rise in cases throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

.The prevalence of Acne Vulgaris is categorized by age groups: 15-19 years, 20-29 years, 30-39 years, 40-49 years, and 50 years and older. In the United States, the highest number of cases was seen in the 15-19 age group, with approximately 5,853 thousand cases reported in 2023.

.The upcoming drug SB204 is anticipated to enter the US market by 2027, with the potential to alleviate the burden of acne vulgaris during the forecast period.

.Key Acne Vulgaris Companies: BioPharmX, Bausch Health Americas, Inc., Kintor Pharma, Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd., Ascletis Pharma, Galderma R&D, Torrent Pharma, Dermata Therapeutics, Clinuvel Pharma, Novan, Inc., Dermata Therapeutics, Accelovance, Balmoral Medical, Vyne Therapeutics Inc., XOMA (US) LLC, Braintree Laboratories, Teva Pharma, AnaptysBio, Inc., Janssen Research, Cutia Therapeutics, Bausch Health, and others

.Key Acne Vulgaris Therapies: BPX-01, IDP-120, GT20029, KX-826, S6G5T-3, ASC40, GK530G, Dapsone, DMT310, CD5789 (trifarotene), Afamelanotide, NVN1000, Hydrogen Peroxide, Trifarotene Cream, S6G5T-3, GDC 268 Lotion, Isotretinoin, gevokizumab, BLI1100, AKLIEF®, Imsidolimab, RA-18C3, FMX101, IDP-126, and others

.The Acne Vulgaris epidemiology based on gender analyzed that females are predominantly affected compared to males

.The Acne Vulgaris market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Acne Vulgaris pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Acne Vulgaris market dynamics.

Acne Vulgaris Overview

Acne vulgaris, commonly known as acne, is a chronic skin condition characterized by the formation of pimples, blackheads, whiteheads, cysts, and nodules. It typically occurs when hair follicles become clogged with oil and dead skin cells, leading to the growth of bacteria known as Propionibacterium acnes. Acne commonly appears on the face, neck, chest, back, and shoulders.

Get a Free sample for the Acne Vulgaris Market Report:



Acne Vulgaris Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Acne Vulgaris Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Acne Vulgaris market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2024–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

.Total Prevalence of Acne Vulgaris

.Prevalent Cases of Acne Vulgaris by severity

.Gender-specific Prevalence of Acne Vulgaris

.Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Acne Vulgaris

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Acne Vulgaris epidemiology trends @ Acne Vulgaris Epidemiology Forecast

Acne Vulgaris Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Acne Vulgaris market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Acne Vulgaris market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Acne Vulgaris Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Acne Vulgaris Therapies and Key Companies

.BPX-01: BioPharmX

.IDP-120: Bausch Health Americas, Inc.

.GT20029: Kintor Pharma

.KX-826: KintorPharma

.S6G5T-3: Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd.

.ASC40: Ascletis Pharma

.GK530G: Galderma R&D

.Dapsone: Torrent Pharma

.DMT310: Dermata Therapeutics

.CD5789 (trifarotene): Galderma R&D

.Afamelanotide: Clinuvel Pharma

.NVN1000: Novan, Inc.

.Hydrogen Peroxide: Dermata Therapeutics

.Trifarotene Cream: Galderma R&D

.S6G5T-3: Accelovance

.GDC 268 Lotion: Balmoral Medical

.Isotretinoin: Vyne Therapeutics Inc.

.gevokizumab: XOMA (US) LLC

.BLI1100: Braintree Laboratories

.AKLIEF®: Teva Pharma

.Imsidolimab: AnaptysBio, Inc.

.RA-18C3: Janssen Research

.FMX101: Cutia Therapeutics

.IDP-126: Bausch Health

Scope of the Acne Vulgaris Market Report

.Study Period: 2020–2034

.Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

.Key Acne Vulgaris Companies: BioPharmX, Bausch Health Americas, Inc., Kintor Pharma, Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd., Ascletis Pharma, Galderma R&D, Torrent Pharma, Dermata Therapeutics, Clinuvel Pharma, Novan, Inc., Dermata Therapeutics, Accelovance, Balmoral Medical, Vyne Therapeutics Inc., XOMA (US) LLC, Braintree Laboratories, Teva Pharma, AnaptysBio, Inc., Janssen Research, Cutia Therapeutics, Bausch Health, and others

.Key Acne Vulgaris Therapies: BPX-01, IDP-120, GT20029, KX-826, S6G5T-3, ASC40, GK530G, Dapsone, DMT310, CD5789 (trifarotene), Afamelanotide, NVN1000, Hydrogen Peroxide, Trifarotene Cream, S6G5T-3, GDC 268 Lotion, Isotretinoin, gevokizumab, BLI1100, AKLIEF®, Imsidolimab, RA-18C3, FMX101, IDP-126, and others

.Acne Vulgaris Therapeutic Assessment: Acne Vulgaris current marketed and Acne Vulgaris emerging therapies

.Acne Vulgaris Market Dynamics: Acne Vulgaris market drivers and Acne Vulgaris market barriers

.Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

.Acne Vulgaris Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Acne Vulgaris Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Acne Vulgaris companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Acne Vulgaris Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Acne Vulgaris Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Acne Vulgaris

3. SWOT analysis of Acne Vulgaris

4. Acne Vulgaris Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Acne Vulgaris Market Overview at a Glance

6. Acne Vulgaris Disease Background and Overview

7. Acne Vulgaris Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Acne Vulgaris

9. Acne Vulgaris Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Acne Vulgaris Unmet Needs

11. Acne Vulgaris Emerging Therapies

12. Acne Vulgaris Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Acne Vulgaris Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Acne Vulgaris Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Acne Vulgaris Market Drivers

16. Acne Vulgaris Market Barriers

17. Acne Vulgaris Appendix

18. Acne Vulgaris Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Gaurav Bora

DelveInsight Business Research

+1 469-945-7679

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.