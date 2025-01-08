Cong Delegation Meets LG In Jammu, Raises Statehood, Business Rules And Ropeway Issues

The delegation also demanded age relaxation for overage youth in and other jobs as well as fast-tracking of the recruitment process to fill all vacancies, keeping in mind the unrest among educated youth.

“A high-level delegation of the Congress met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhawan this evening and discussed a wide range of issues affecting the public, especially the youth,” said a Congress spokesperson.

Led by Jammu and Kashmir Congress working president Raman Bhalla, the delegation apprised the lieutenant governor of various pressing issues faced by the people of Jammu region.



They highlighted the delay in fulfilling the commitment to restore statehood and the framing of business rules, which has led to uncertainty in the administration and caused suffering among people.

The Katra ropeway project was another major issue discussed during the meeting. The delegation demanded that the matter be resolved through dialogue with all stakeholders, taking into consideration the religious sentiments, economic interests, livelihood concerns of thousands and developmental aspects, he said.

They also criticized the local administration and police for mishandling the Katra situation, which was later defused following higher-level intervention.

The delegation further raised the need for proper developmental facilities at Bhair Dev Sthan in Jammu.

Briefing the media later outside the Raj Bhawan here, Bhalla and Congress' chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said the meeting took place in response to an urgent appointment sought by the party last week in the wake of the Katra situation to seek the lieutenant governor's intervention.

However, the meeting was delayed as the lieutenant governor was out of Jammu.

“Today, the delegation raised all the pressing issues faced by people. The LG listened to us patiently and discussed the matters at length,” Sharma said.

