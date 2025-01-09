Blinken evaluates Ukraine’s chances of retrieving ground

(MENAFN) Outgoing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated in an interview with the New York Times that Ukraine is unlikely to reclaim significant territory in the near future. This statement comes as Russian forces continue advancing in the Donbass region, aiming to sever the crucial Ukrainian supply hub of Pokrovsk. Blinken expressed doubt that the frontlines would change substantially in the foreseeable future, though he affirmed that Ukraine's claim to lost land would remain.



He suggested that Ukraine’s future could be shaped by improved deterrence, potentially through international security guarantees or a pathway to NATO membership. Blinken also mentioned that the US has not found an opportunity to engage diplomatically with Russia to end the war on terms acceptable to both sides.



Despite the challenges, Blinken's comments highlighted Ukraine's ongoing resilience. Meanwhile, Russia has reiterated its willingness to consider peace based on previous agreements made in Istanbul, although it insists on conditions such as Ukraine’s neutrality and demilitarization, along with the absence of NATO membership.

