Elon Musk Agrees With Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Over Pakistani Grooming Gangs

Amid growing objection to the use of the generic term 'Asian' in reference to to grooming gang involved in the historic child sexual abuse scandal, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanaka Chaturvedi on Wednesday said that they should be called 'Pakistani grooming gang' and not Asian.

A few days ago, Tesla CEO Elon Musk , who also owns microblogging X, launched a scathing attack on the Keir Starmer-led UK over the handling of the scandal in the country.

However, the British Prime was quick to respond, saying that he had reopened such cases and brought the first prosecution of an 'Asian grooming gang' in Rochdale when he was the head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Following that, Priyanka Chaturvedi took to social media platform X and said, "Repeat after me, they aren't ASIAN Grooming Gangs but PAKISTANI grooming gangs.”

Chaturvedi's tweet has now received attention from across the world, with musk responding it.

“True,” said Musk in response to the Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP's post.

Chaturvedi's post has now been viewed by over 1.2 million users. 37,000 users have liked it and over 1,700 people have also commented on it.

Several social media users have also reacted to the Sena UBT MP's post.

“Grooming is too nice a word for these abuses ,” said one user.

Another user said,“I guess this is the fault of an individual or a small group of gangsta, not the fault of all Pakistanis should take.”

Some X users also lauded Chaturvedi, terming it a“valid point.”

The Network of Sikh Organisations (NSO) has also denounced Starmer's comment, saying,“This use of the vague reference to 'Asian' grooming gangs is extremely disappointing from the Prime Minister.”

According to PTI, some British Hindu groups also raised similar concerns around political correctness among the UK authorities that is failing the victims of such crimes.

Meanwhile, Starmer has said that his government was "acting" to prevent further sexual exploitation of children, and reiterated his opposition to holding a new public inquiry into the grooming scandal.