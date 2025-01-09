UK exposed to ballistic missile assaults

(MENAFN) The UK is facing mounting concerns over vulnerabilities in its air defenses, particularly regarding ballistic missile threats, according to a report by The Times. Citing defense sources, the report reveals that the country’s missile defense system has significant "holes," and experts are urging more investment in strengthening it. An independent review panel overseeing a strategic defense review is reportedly "deeply concerned" about the current state of the UK's missile shield.



Concerns have also been raised within NATO, with some members expressing frustration over the UK's insufficient contribution to Europe's defense against potential long-range missile attacks. NATO is expected to call on UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to significantly increase funding for surface-based air defense (SBAD) to protect critical infrastructure such as military bases and nuclear power plants.



Sources highlight the growing risk posed by rapidly developing ballistic missile technology in countries like China, Russia, and Iran, as well as the potential threat from militant groups in the Middle East, including Libya. Senior military experts warn that in the future, ballistic missiles could strike Britain from anywhere in the world. UK military assets, such as warships in Yemen and overseas bases, are also at increasing risk from advanced missiles and non-state actors.



Russian President Vladimir Putin has recently warned that continued Ukrainian attacks using Western-supplied missiles could lead Moscow to target military facilities in countries aiding Ukraine, while also considering arming hostile states like North Korea with advanced weaponry.

