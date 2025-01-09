France's Foreign Minister responds to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's remarks about seeking control over Greenland

(MENAFN) France's Foreign Jean-Noël Barrow responded to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's remarks about seeking control over Greenland, asserting that the European Union would not tolerate any country attacking its sovereign borders. Trump's comments, made on Monday, included the possibility of military or economic actions to assert U.S. control over Greenland and the Panama Canal.



Barrow dismissed the idea of a U.S. invasion of Greenland, which has been part of Denmark for over 600 years, and expressed confidence that such a move would not happen. Speaking on France Inter radio, Barrow emphasized that the EU is a powerful entity that would not allow any nation to challenge its sovereignty.



Trump's remarks reflect his broader expansionist agenda, ahead of his inauguration on January 20. In response to whether the U.S. might invade Greenland, Trump stated he did not foresee such a move, but suggested that in an era where strength dictates survival, such ambitions might not be out of the question. Barrow called on the EU to strengthen its position and not succumb to fear, urging the bloc to wake up to the challenges ahead.

MENAFN09012025000045015687ID1109072364