S-American president makes Antarctica dominion claim

(MENAFN) Chilean President Gabriel Boric has made history as the first Latin American leader to visit the South Pole, reaffirming Chile’s claim to over part of Antarctica. Accompanied by key officials, including Defense Maya Fernandez and Environment Minister Maisa Rojas, Boric embarked on his trip on January 2, 2025, departing from Punta Arenas in southern Chile aboard a Hercules C-130 military plane. His visit included stops at Chile's research station on Union Glacier and the United States' Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station, where he met with researchers and observed scientific projects.



Boric described the visit as a significant milestone, marking the first time a Chilean president has visited the South Pole and discussed Chile’s Antarctic mission. He declared the trip as a confirmation of Chile's sovereignty over parts of Antarctica.



While several nations, including Chile, have territorial claims in Antarctica, the US and other countries do not recognize these claims, as the 1961 Antarctic Treaty designates the continent as a scientific preserve and restricts military activities to avoid geopolitical conflicts. Chile has had a long-standing presence in Antarctica with various research stations and now aims to expand its scientific efforts in the Bellingshausen and Weddell Seas.

