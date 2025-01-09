UK’s Starmer plans on urging Trump to continue supporting Kiev

(MENAFN) UK Prime Keir Starmer plans to visit Washington in late January or early February, shortly after US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, to encourage continued American support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, The Times reports. Starmer intends to personally urge to maintain weapons shipments to Kiev, despite Trump's previous statements suggesting a desire to end the war through diplomacy.



During his campaign, Trump vowed to end the conflict within a day of returning to office and criticized the Biden administration for its substantial financial and military aid to Ukraine. Some reports suggest Trump might use US aid to Ukraine as leverage, pressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to enter peace talks.



Russian authorities have expressed willingness to negotiate with Trump but emphasize that any peace agreement must reflect the current situation on the ground. Moscow has also criticized Western military support for Ukraine, claiming it prolongs the conflict and risks escalating tensions with NATO.



Additionally, Trump’s campaign previously accused Starmer’s Labour Party of foreign interference in the US election and recently criticized the UK’s windfall tax on North Sea oil producers. Meanwhile, Elon Musk, a prominent ally of Trump, has called for early UK elections and made controversial remarks about Starmer’s tenure as head of the Crown Prosecution Service.

