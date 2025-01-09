Scholz tells Musk ‘don’t feed the troll’

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz responded to recent remarks by Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, who expressed support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. In an interview with Stern magazine, Scholz advised against reacting to provocative statements made on social media, emphasizing the principle of "Don’t feed the troll."



Musk has come under scrutiny for his online activity, including criticism of Germany's immigration policies and tacit support for the AfD, a party accused by German liberals of fostering extremist rhetoric. Musk called Scholz an “incompetent fool” in December, criticizing Berlin’s migration policy in the aftermath of a tragic incident at a Christmas market. He also voiced support for the AfD’s anti-immigration stance, claiming the party was the only one capable of “saving Germany.” Musk later explained that the AfD’s policies were about preserving German culture and security, not promoting xenophobia.



Scholz expressed greater concern about Musk’s backing of the AfD than personal insults, highlighting the party’s pro-Russia stance and its desire to weaken transatlantic relations. German officials, including Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, condemned Musk’s comments and warned against foreign interference in German politics. Habeck stated that “our democracy cannot afford such external influences.”



Musk’s political involvement extends beyond Germany, as he has also supported right-wing groups in the UK, causing concerns that such actions could conflict with his role in US President-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming administration. Meanwhile, the AfD continues to rise in popularity in Germany, with recent polls showing support around 17%. However, Scholz’s Social Democrats (SPD) and other major political parties have ruled out forming any coalition with the group.

