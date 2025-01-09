Indonesia's Ministry of Industry confirms that Apple cannot sell iPhone 16 in country

(MENAFN) Indonesia's of Industry confirmed on Wednesday that Apple cannot sell the 16 in the country, despite reaching an agreement to establish a local production facility. The reason for the continued ban is that Apple has not met the requirement for local content, which mandates that sold in the country must contain at least 35% locally sourced parts.



Last year, Indonesia imposed a ban on the iPhone 16 after Apple failed to comply with this rule. Agus Gumi Wang Kartasasmita explained that although Apple has agreed to set up a production facility on Batam Island, near Singapore, for the assembly of its Airtag tracker, this facility will not count toward the local content requirement for the iPhone 16. He clarified that the ministry cannot grant local content certification for the iPhone 16 based on the facility’s operations, as it is not directly involved with the production of the phone’s components.



Indonesia’s investment minister revealed on Tuesday that Apple’s plant would be worth around one billion USD and is expected to begin operations next year. Minister Agos, who held discussions with Apple’s Vice President of Global Government Affairs, Nick Aman, noted that while Apple proposed an "innovative investment," Indonesia had provided alternative suggestions.



Although Apple does not have any manufacturing plants in Indonesia, the company has been active in the country since 2018, opening academies to train app developers in the region.

MENAFN09012025000045015687ID1109072365