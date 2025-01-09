Libya's Minister of Oil and Gas rejects statements made by suspended Foreign Minister about discussing energy matters with Israel

(MENAFN) Libya's of Oil and Gas, Mohamed Aoun, has rejected the statements made by suspended Foreign Minister Najla Al-Mangoush about discussing matters with Israel. Aoun emphasized that Libya has no ties to Israel in any energy sector, nor does it share any common maritime borders with the country.



He further highlighted that Libya withdrew from the Eastern Mediterranean Forum after Israel joined, despite being an initial member. Aoun also mentioned that the Oil had called for the retraction of a statement made by the head of the Libyan Oil Corporation, Farhat bin Qadara, who had expressed support for Libya’s return to the forum. Aoun clarified that bin Qadara's position did not represent the ministry's or the government’s official stance.



Libya maintains its firm stance against any normalization or cooperation with Israel, particularly in energy matters.

