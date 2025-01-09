Jordan ranks seventh in Arab world in terms of Snapchat users

(MENAFN) Jordan has ranked seventh in the Arab world in terms of Snapchat users, according to global statistics. As of the end of last year, the number of Snapchat users in Jordan reached approximately 3.8 million, reflecting an increase of 500,000 users, or 15%, compared to the previous year when there were 3.3 million users.



The data, published by "World Population Review," shows that Snapchat now constitutes 35% of the total internet user base in Jordan, which stands at around 11 million users. The app, which was launched 13 years ago in the U.S., has continued to grow in popularity.



Globally, Saudi Arabia leads the Arab world with 23.3 million Snapchat users in 2024, placing it fifth worldwide. Following Saudi Arabia, Iraq ranks second in the Arab region with 15.9 million users, while Egypt holds the third spot with 12.3 million users. Algeria comes fourth with 7.5 million, Morocco ranks fifth with 5.4 million, and the UAE is in sixth place with 4.1 million users.

