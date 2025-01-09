Arab Energy Fund Consortium Acquires Metito Utilities

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post)





A consortium led by the Arab Energy Fund (TAEF), formerly known as the Arab Investments Corporation (APICORP), has acquired a 100% stake in Metito Utilities, a Dubai-based global investor and operator specializing in sustainable water management solutions.

The acquisition, conducted in partnership with Saudi Arabia's Zamil Group Investment Company and the Ghandour family, aligns with TAEF's strategic vision to enhance energy security and sustainability by investing in critical infrastructure within the water and wastewater management sectors across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Established in 1958, Metito has been a pioneer in the water sector. Metito Utilities, with over 25 years of specialized experience, has successfully executed more than 35 concessions and has been instrumental in delivering public-private partnership (PPP) projects in countries including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Egypt, Rwanda, Serbia, and Qatar. These projects have set benchmarks in sustainable water management on a global scale.

Khalid Ali Al-Ruwaigh, CEO of TAEF, emphasized the strategic importance of this investment, stating that the collaboration aims to strengthen regional leadership in addressing water scarcity challenges while delivering long-term value creation. He noted that water and energy are deeply interconnected, and this partnership is poised to accelerate growth and innovation across new and existing markets.

Abdullrahman K. Al Zamil, President of Zamil Group Investment Company, highlighted the significance of water security to the region's future. He remarked that Metito's expertise in water management aligns with their commitment to sustainable development, viewing this partnership as a milestone in their journey of contributing to nation-building by bringing proven water solutions to communities and industries in need.

Rami Ghandour, CEO of Metito Utilities, expressed pride in the company's legacy and its continuous evolution. He reiterated Metito's commitment to environmental sustainability and outlined plans to leverage their experience in PPP projects to enhance water efficiency and deliver tailored, sustainable water management solutions across emerging markets. Ghandour expressed enthusiasm about leading the future of water management in collaboration with their partners.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone for all shareholders, uniting their shared vision to address global water security challenges while developing long-term environmental, social, and economic value. It aligns with TAEF's broader strategy to drive sustainable infrastructure development, measurable impact, and contribute to the region's economic prosperity. The transaction reflects TAEF's focus on energy and adjacent sectors, showcasing its role as a preeminent impact investor in the MENA region.

Under its new shareholding, Metito Utilities is poised to build on its legacy of innovation and operational excellence, driving sustainable water solutions that make a lasting impact in emerging markets.