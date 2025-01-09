Israeli newspaper reports that negotiations on prisoner exchange deal are still facing significant hurdles

(MENAFN) Yedioth Ahronoth, an Israeli newspaper, has reported that negotiations on a prisoner exchange deal are still facing significant hurdles, despite progress in certain areas. According to sources speaking with the Americans since Saturday, there are doubts surrounding the advancement of the talks. The article, written by correspondent Itamar Eichner, mentions the expected arrival of Steve Whitkoff, the Middle East envoy for U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, in Doha on Wednesday. This move is seen as an indication of difficulties in both the ceasefire discussions in Gaza and the prisoner negotiations.



Israeli officials have emphasized the importance of Whitkoff's visit, which they believe sends a clear message from the president-elect about his commitment to reaching an agreement. They noted that his invitation by the Biden administration signals their strong efforts to bring the talks to a successful conclusion. Despite this, there is a sense among mediators that the U.S. team has not been sufficiently effective. Yedioth Ahronoth also pointed out that CIA Director Bill Burns' absence from the talks suggests that little progress has been made, as he is reportedly reluctant to face further setbacks. The delayed arrival of Mossad chief David Barnia, whose plane had been on standby for two days, further illustrates the ongoing challenges.



Israeli sources have conveyed that the current delegation in Doha lacks the necessary mandate to make significant progress. However, senior officials have disagreed, asserting that the Israeli team is authorized to push forward, though they acknowledged the complexity and tension surrounding the negotiations.

